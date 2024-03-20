Florida to help evacuate Americans out of Haiti through flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has initiated flights to evacuate Americans from the tumultuous situation in Haiti, with Governor Ron DeSantis and state Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirming the departure of a flight carrying 14 people, including children, to Orlando Sanford International Airport on Wednesday.

“There are people that are in parts of Haiti that are dangerous,” DeSantis said during an appearance at the Central Florida airport. “We have personnel on the ground that are helping them get where they need to be.”

The Division of Emergency Management had previously launched an online portal to facilitate evacuations for Floridians and Americans in Haiti, with approximately 500 Americans and 360 Floridians reaching out for assistance.

Since Saturday, the U.S. government has arranged charter flights from Haiti to the U.S. for people with valid passports.

“Unlike the federal charter flights, Florida is covering people’s costs,” DeSantis stated.

Guthrie added that the state is also working to transport individuals from their current locations in Haiti to an undisclosed airfield for evacuation.

These evacuation efforts coincide with heightened deployments of law-enforcement officers, National Guard members, and State Guard members to South Florida in anticipation of an influx of migrants from Haiti.

