Florida Highway Patrol confirms deadly crash in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a deadly crash at 947 Park Ave. near the bestbet in Orange Park.

All lanes of Park Ave. (US-17) have been closed off and traffic is being diverted to other roads.

No other information has been released but Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more.

If you are in the area or plan on driving that way you are encouraged to seek another route.

Deadly crash The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a deadly crash on US-17 near bestbet. (Florida Highway Patrol)

