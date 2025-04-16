Florida House passes ‘State Park Preservation Act’ after public outcry against development plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House made clear Wednesday it doesn’t want golf courses and resort-style lodges in state parks.

House members unanimously passed a bill (HB 209) that stemmed from a public outcry last year about a now-shelved plan that would have put golf courses, lodges and pickleball courts in state parks.

The bill, dubbed the “State Park Preservation Act,” would prevent building golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball courts and ball fields in state parks. It would allow building cabins that could hold up to six people but not large facilities such as lodges.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, and Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, R-Highland Beach, and a similar Senate measure (SB 80) came after a controversy last year about a proposal that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection dubbed the “Great Outdoors Initiative.”

That proposal, which was pulled back after a public outcry, would have affected nine state parks.

Perhaps the biggest target of opponents was a proposal to add three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County, which is in Stuart’s district. Other parts of the initiative that drew heavy criticism included proposals to construct lodges with up to 350 rooms at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Walton County.

Previous Coverage: St. Augustine community protests against proposed major land development at Anastasia State Park

House members said Wednesday they were responding to widespread opposition to the proposal from members of the public. “They spoke loud and clear and told us, ‘These are our treasures,’” Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston said.

The Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Committee on Tuesday approved the Senate version of the bill. It would need to clear the Fiscal Policy Committee before it could go to the full Senate.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.