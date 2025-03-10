Florida Lawmakers advance proposal that allows employees to waive their Constitutional right to a $13 minimum wage

Some workers in Florida would be allowed to be paid well below the state’s current $13 minimum wage if a bill that cleared its first Senate committee Monday becomes law.

Florida voters agreed to gradually raise that state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 when they approved Amendment 2 back in 2020, but under the new legislation some workers could opt out of that constitutional right and make far less in exchange for work experience.

The exemption would be offered to workers applying for internships, apprenticeships and work-study programs.

Bill sponsor Senator Jonathan Martin (R-Fort Myers) argued opportunities for those looking to enter the job market for the first time are drying up because employers can’t afford to hire people without experience.

“This gives them that right to get on-the-job training when an employer maybe hesitant to pay far in excess of what that employee’s skills would be,” said Martin.

But committee members raised concerns Martin’s proposal would violate the state constitution, which currently mandates a $13 minimum wage.

“This proposal is an attempt to circumvent it. It’s an attempt to exploit workers of all ages,” said State Senator Calros Gillermo Smith (D-Orlando).

Senate Senator Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville) questioned the lack of safeguards.

“How do we stop companies from exploiting this particular idea?” Davis asked Martin.

“The employee can quit,” Martin responded.

Martin argued, like waiving your right to a speedy trial or the right to. remain silent, there are other examples where constitutional rights can be voluntarily given up.

He contended his legislation is no different.

“It’s giving them that ability to then become competitive. Right now, if they don’t get the job, they never have the ability to become compensative,” said Martin.

While the bill managed to clear its first legislative hurdle, some members who voted yes said they want to see age limits or time limits added to the bill, to prevent employers from, as one senator put it, “Racing to the bottom”.

