Florida lawmakers file legislation to repeal current state abortion law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) and Leader Pro Tempore Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville) have filed legislation to “repeal Florida’s near-total abortion ban.”

The legislation was announced in a news release on Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This comes after 57% of Floridians voted for Amendment 4 in November.

On Wednesday, the pair will hold a virtual news conference to call on other lawmakers to repeal the current abortion law.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Driskell and Davis call the current law “dangerous and unpopular.”

Prime cosponsor Rep. Rita Harris (D-Orlando), and reproductive rights leader Rep. Dr. Anna V. Eskamani (D-Orlando) will also be at the conference.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.