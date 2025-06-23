Florida Lottery warns of dangerous scam calls demanding money for fake winnings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery warns people about a rise in scam calls pretending they’ve won big prizes.

These scammers ask for upfront payments or personal details like Social Security numbers or bank information.

Lottery officials say they’ll never call, text, or message winners or ask for money to claim a prize.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“If someone contacts you saying you’ve won and asks for payment or private info, hang up right away,” Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis said. “These scams aren’t just dishonest, they’re dangerous.”

The Lottery urges everyone to stay alert, never share personal information with strangers, and report anything suspicious.

If you suspect a scam, hang up immediately and call the Florida Lottery’s Division of Security at(850) 487-7730.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.