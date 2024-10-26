Florida man arrested by St. Johns County deputies for sexually assaulting minor, possession of CSAM

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Ali Aldemar Moreno, of Palm Coast, was arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office after he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old.

According to the arrest report, Moreno had been using Snapchat to talk to the victim since Oct. 2. He was pretending to be a 15-year-old named Leo.

Moreno asked to meet up with the victim on Oct. 7 and planned to pick her up at her school bus stop in St. Augustine.

The victim told investigators Moreno sexually assaulted her in a vacant lot. Evidence revealed he recorded the incident.

A license plate reader and video surveillance recordings showed Moreno’s car in the area at the time of the incident.

The victim positively identified Moreno and his car during a photo lineup.

On Oct. 8, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance of Moreno’s home. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop. According to the arrest report, he was arrested for similar charges out of Edgewater.

During a search of his phones, videos of child sexual abuse were found, including a video of the incident.

The 21-year-old is facing multiple charges, including two counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 and one count of CSAM possession.

He is currently in custody without bond.

