Florida Man Games to return in 2025

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Get your mullets and beer bellies ready: The Florida Man Games are returning to St. Augustine for round two.

Year two will take place at the St. John’s County Fair Grounds on March 1, 2025.

A new location means more space, a covered arena, and an RV tailgating area.

Even though the games are a year away, you can start trying out to compete. Event organizers will start to accept applications on May 13 through September.

Aspiring competitors must submit a video showing what their team (three to five people) can do. All team members must be older than 18, and at least one person must be 21 or older. You do have to be a Florida resident to enter.

“Remember – have fun, don’t get arrested, and don’t die!” Event organizer and founder Pete Melfi said in a press release.

Only 12 teams will be accepted, each one representing a different city.

You can submit your try-out video here.

Popular events from the first games like the Florida Sumo Cage Match and Evading Arrest Obstacle Course will make a grand return. In a press release Monday, event organizers said there are still “a slew of new and crazy competitions” to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Monday. General admission tickets are $25, VIP tickets are $99, and RV tailgating spaces are $550. You can buy a ticket here.

