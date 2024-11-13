Florida Man Games return, tryouts next week

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Do you think you have what it takes to compete in the Florida Man Games? You can try out next week.

Open tryouts are happening on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at Hatchet Pro Wrestling. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m.

According to a news release, the following will be events at the tryouts:

Florida Sumo: Sumo it out in a professional wrestling ring and try not to spill your beer

Gator Throw: Throw gators through the drive-through window and knock down the attendant

Weaponized Pool Noodles: Gladiator jousting with weaponized pool noodles and lots of duct tape

You must be 21 or older and will need to prove you’re a Florida resident.

