Florida Primary election: Register by July 22nd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With Florida’s state primary election fast approaching on August 20, prospective voters have just over two weeks to ensure they’re registered.

In Florida, which operates as a closed primary state, you must be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary elections.

If you need to register or wish to change your party affiliation, the deadline is July 22. To get started with your registration or to request a mail-in ballot, visit the following links:

