Florida Python Challenge is underway

The 2024 Florida Python Challenge officially kicked off on Aug. 9. People have until Aug. 18 to find and remove as many invasive Burmese pythons as possible.

The competition is hosted to increase awareness about the invasive species and the threats they pose to the state’s ecology.

“Florida’s incredible natural resources are like nowhere else in the world. Governor Ron DeSantis’ support has been critical in our efforts to remove and manage harmful, invasive species such as Burmese pythons,” FWC Executive Director Roger Young said in a news release.

So far, hundreds of people have registered for the competition.

This year, a total of $25,000 in cash prizes is available. People will have the chance to win the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize for the removal of the most pythons during the competition.

