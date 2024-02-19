Florida to recognize February as Career and Technical Education Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. have officially designated February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, highlighting the state’s commitment to providing practical educational opportunities.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

With nearly 800,000 K-12 CTE students, over 412,000 postsecondary CTE students, and more than 20,000 registered apprentices, Florida has seen over 5 million students engage in CTE coursework since 2018-2019.

This initiative reportedly aligns with Governor DeSantis’ policies aimed at bolstering workforce education and addressing the state’s evolving economic needs.

February is Career and Technical Education Month in Florida.



Going to a 4-year, brick-and-ivy institution is not the only way to get a good education — and for many, it is not the best way.



Under our administration, we have worked to greatly expand practical education… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 19, 2024

The state’s workforce education programs are tailored to meet the demands of various industries, with a focus on sectors such as semiconductors, aviation, energy, broadband, cybersecurity, and information technology.

In December, Florida awarded nearly $20 million through the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant to support registered apprenticeship programs, with over $65 million allocated to date.

Additionally, over $100 million in Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant funds have been distributed to school districts and Florida College System institutions to enhance CTE workforce development programs.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.