Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind hiring

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind is hosting a job fair. The school is looking to hire people for all departments and positions.

The event is happening on Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Moore Hall on campus.

It is open to the public.

For more information, click here.

