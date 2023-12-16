Local

Florida State Guard to provide storm aid

By The News Service of Florida

Photos: Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on Florida ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Members of the Florida National Guard look for stranded residents in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The storm has caused widespread power outages and flash flooding in Central Florida as it crossed through the state after making landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

By The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday activated the Florida State Guard as a storm developed in the Gulf of Mexico and was forecast to cause rain, flooding and high winds over the weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In a letter, DeSantis directed State Guard Director Mark Thieme to “mobilize whatever number of Florida State Guard members you deem necessary.”

DeSantis also directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to prepare flood response and prevention equipment and advised people along the Gulf Coast to plan for flooding, strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a series of alerts for the Gulf Coast involving coastal flooding, winds, heavy surf and rip currents.

Also, Duke Energy Florida said it was preparing to respond to power outages. “Forecasts show the potential for strong winds and heavy rain that could result in significant power outages throughout many parts of Florida,” Duke said in a news release. “Crews will begin power restoration as soon as conditions are safe to do so.”

DeSantis revived the long-dormant Florida State Guard last year, with one of its missions to help in situations such as storms.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!