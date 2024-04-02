Florida Supreme Court greenlights abortion access amendment, potentially paving way for 6-week ban

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court approved a proposed amendment Monday to restore abortion access to be put on the November ballot. But, in a separate decision, the state will ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy – making it one of the strictest bans in the nation.

Monday afternoon, the Florida Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that a privacy clause in Florida’s constitution does not protect abortion rights. The ruling essentially gave the green light for a six-week ban Governor Ron DeSantis and the legislature approved last year.

The six-week ban is one of the most restrictive in the U.S., and it can now take effect in 30 days.

“I don’t think there should be a total abortion ban, but I think once you hit a point where it’s maybe 15 weeks, 20 weeks – somewhere in that where an infant would be viable,” Mark Bradwick said. “I think that’s the point where you have to have a ban.”

But in another major opinion, the justices also ruled 4 to 3 to let voters decide whether to restore abortion rights on the ballot this November.

Residents had mixed feelings about this.

“I am very definitely wanting to vote to keep abortions legal I, I believe in women’s rights,” Linda Carpenter said.

“I don’t really like abortion, but if it’s your choice,” Emma Atkins said. “But I’m having a baby right now, actually, so I won’t get rid of it.

Whether the issue of abortion will be the driving force to get voters to the polls remains to be seen.

Darren Tucker said he is more encouraged to vote, saying, “I think they’re important items.”

“I’m going to vote to pick a good president,” Tamiya Lindy said.

This will require a supermajority vote of at least 60% to pass.

According to a UNF poll from about four months ago, this will be a very close race. Their research showed 62% voted yes, 29% said no, and 9% said they didn’t know or just did not answer. The study says they surveyed more than 700 people in November, and the margin of error was about four percent.

