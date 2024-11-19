Local

The Florida Theatre announces four new shows

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Florida Theatre Florida Theatre logo (Florida Theatre)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre announced four new shows on Tuesday.

  1. Kevin Hart: “Actiony My Age” Tour -- Dec. 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.
  2. Matteo Lane -- Mar. 1, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  3. Lewis Black: “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road – The Final Tour” -- Mar. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m.
  4. Mat Kearney: “Headlights Home Tour” -- May 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

You can find more information about the shows and buy tickets here.

