Florida toughens laws against police impersonation and hidden license plates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new Florida law taking effect Wednesday cracks down on people who impersonate police officers and tamper with license plates — toughening penalties and sending a message that these are no longer minor violations.

House Bill 253 makes it a third-degree felony to use flashing red, white, or blue lights to pull someone over and pose as law enforcement. The crime now carries up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

It also upgrades charges for drivers who obscure or alter their license plates.

The push for stronger penalties comes after several cases across Florida, including one in Jacksonville that made headlines in June 2020.

Derrick Bell Sr., an Army veteran, was driving near Blanding Boulevard and Interstate 295 when he noticed flashing lights behind him. He immediately grew suspicious.

“He pulls up behind me. I’m looking at this guy. I already knew he wasn’t a cop,” Bell recalled.

Bell said the vehicle had a blacked-out windshield and the driver refused to get out. Instead of pulling over, Bell turned the table on him.

“I pulled him over by Blanding and 295 and I have literally on the side of the road — in traffic — telling him to get out of the car,” Bell said.

The driver was later identified as 32-year-old Willie Ramp. According to the Bell, Ramp even asked officers, “Is this going to affect me becoming a State Trooper?”

Ramp was arrested on multiple charges, including impersonating an officer. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation and two days in jail.

Bell said anyone who wants to serve in uniform needs to do it the right way.

“If you want to be a cop, go through training. If you want to drive cop cars, go be a cop,” he said.

Law enforcement officials remind drivers that if something doesn’t feel right during a traffic stop, you should call 911 and lock your windows. Officers are required to carry identification and a badge.

