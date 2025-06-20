Florida universities granted the option to use student fees to pay student athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida universities now have the option of paying student athletes directly through funds generated through student fees, housing, and bookstore sales, to name a few.

The change comes after a recent federal settlement cleared the path for student athletes to be compensated directly by schools.

Under the settlement, universities can spend up to $20.5 million a year on direct student athlete compensation starting July 1st, and an additional $2 million annually to backpay some former student athletes.

FSU sports management professor Dr. Kris White explained that up until now, athletes could be compensated through sponsorships and other deals, but never directly by their schools.

“We’re at a pivotal point,” said White.

In response to the settlement, the Florida University Board of Governors approved this emergency rule, which allows universities to take up to $22.5 million from other revenue sources, like student fees, to use for student athlete pay.

“If our Board of Governors did not take action to assist the universities in the short term, our universities would be at a competitive disadvantage,” said Chancellor of the State University System of Florida Ray Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, who oversees the Board of Governors, explained that not every university will likely leverage the full $22.5 million.

“But everyone who is in a power five conference will,” said Rodrigues.

Rodrigues said that includes at least FSU, UCF, and UF.

It’s not clear whether UNF will leverage the option, or if it could even afford to.

“You have to UNFs and other smaller schools, even like mid-major Division I schools, who likely might not be able to keep up with the rest of the people here. Keep up with the Jones’ of the Florida States and things like that,” said Dr. White.

UNF grad student Meredith Bischoff said she isn’t exactly thrilled with the idea of her fees going directly into student athletes’ bank accounts.

“I’d really like to see that money go to our programs, and like the educational programs that will help the students,” said Bischoff.

But Rodrigues noted, the emergency rule includes protections to ensure universities cannot reallocate university funds to pay athletes if it negatively impacts non-athletic programs.

“And it’s something our Governor has been very clear on. He wants to see our universities competitive athletically, but he also wants to ensure that our in-state students aren’t facing increases in tuition and fees,” said Rodrigues.

Universities have until June 30th, 2028, to leverage the new option before the emergency rule expires. Then, they will have to figure out other ways to come up with the money to pay student athletes.

