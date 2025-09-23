Florida woman pleads guilty in federal case over transporting undocumented immigrants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida woman has admitted to illegally transporting undocumented immigrants for money, according to federal prosecutors.

Yuridia Rosas-Luna, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge that could carry up to 10 years in prison. Her sentencing date has not yet been set.

The case began in May 2024 when a Nassau County deputy pulled over a car for reckless driving. Rosas-Luna was behind the wheel, with three passengers onboard.

None of the individuals had identification, prompting deputies to search the vehicle. They found foreign ID cards on the passengers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Rosas-Luna initially said she was taking one of them to visit family. Later, she changed her story, claiming she was driving a friend to a hospital in Tampa.

She admitted to knowing the passengers were not legally in the country. Federal agents later confirmed their immigration status.

One of the passengers had already been deported just eight days earlier.

Rosas-Luna told investigators she expected to be paid $1,500 for the trip from Georgia to Florida.

Prosecutors say Rosas-Luna’s actions were part of a scheme to help others remain in the country illegally for financial gain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.