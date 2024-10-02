Food distribution after Hurricane Helene helps food insecurity needs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many people are spending extra money to repair damages after Hurricane Helene. This has caused some to have struggles putting food on the table.

Catholic Charities Jacksonville was back out again distributing hundreds of food bags for the Arlington community. Organizers said the effects of Helene left many people spending extra money on house repairs.

“So many people are struggling to pay their bills, so we offer this twice a week here in Arlington,” Eileen Seuter, Regional Director of Catholic Charities, said.

According to a USDA report, in Florida, the three-year average percentage of households with food insecurity for 2021-2023 was 10.4% compared to the national average of 13.5%. Seuter said they have been holding food distributions for over five years to help decrease that number.

“Every year, we distribute over half a million pounds of food. So, we’re really trying to respond to the for-food insecurity in Northeast Florida,” Seuter said.

We spoke with 74-year-old grandmother Patricia Holt, who was grabbing her bags of food.

She told us that she’s taking care of her son’s kids after he died a few years ago. She said she now has four teens to feed every day.

“They had it heard the last couple of years. I’m just happy to see them enjoying themselves. They are enjoying the extra food,” Holt said.

Holt’s grandkids headed up to Georgia to help their family members clean up storm damage. Before they left, they reminded her to get food.

“They asked me this morning, ‘Are you going to that place to get food today?’ They said ‘Save the sweet stuff,’” Holt said.

Catholic Charities holds its food distribution every two weeks on Wednesdays and Fridays in the morning. They serve about 100 families in each distribution.

