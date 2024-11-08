Food for Fines returns in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla, — The St. Johns County Public Library System is bringing back the Food for Fines program.

The program allows people to donate nonperishable food in order to reduce their library fees. Donating one item will get rid of $2 in fees.

Fees related to damaged or lost items are not included.

It will run from Nov. 10 to Dec. 21.

They say the donations will be used to stock the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Food Pantry.

