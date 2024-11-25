Food giveaway happening in St. Marys on Wednesday

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The Salvation of St. Marys, GA is giving away food on Wednesday.

You can get a shelf-stable food box.

It’s happening behind the new St. Marys City Hall at 10 a.m.

Anyone can attend. No paperwork or I.D. is required.

The giveaway is drive-thru only.

