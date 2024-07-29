Former Action News Jax anchor John Bachman, Matt Galnor launch Bachman Galnor Communications

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Action News Jax anchor John Bachman launched his new company on Monday.

He opened a communications consulting firm, Bachman Galnor Communications, with former Jax Chamber executive Matt Galnor.

Like Bachman, who worked in TV news for 27 years, Galnor also has a journalism background. Before joining the Chamber, his career in newspapers included 10 years as a reporter at The Florida Times-Union.

“Jacksonville has become home for my family and I always knew whatever I chose to do after television, it’d be right here,” Bachman said in a news release from the company.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Working with companies of all sizes at the Chamber for the last 10 years has led me to wanting to build something from the ground up,” Galnor said in the news release.

“Bachman Galnor Communications will focus on providing businesses and organizations with a variety of consulting services, including strategic communications planning, crisis communications, content creation, and media training,” the release said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.