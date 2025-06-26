Former Camden County judge arrested, charged with burglary in GBI investigation

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former Camden County Magistrate judge is being charged as part of an ongoing Georgia Bureau of Investigation case, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

64-year-old William Ashe was booked into the Camden County jail Wednesday evening. Official records show he is being charged with burglary.

CCSO said he and two others turned themselves to law enforcement. 68-year-old Dennis Cox of Hoboken and 64-year-old Merinda Watson of Woodbine were also charged with burglary and have since bonded out.

The exact nature of the alleged crimes has not been announced. Action News Jax is working to get photos of the suspects, as well as more details regarding GBI’s involvement.

