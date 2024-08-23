Former DA Principal and Vice Principal failed to report cases of teacher misconduct, now under investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of cases of teacher misconduct slipped through the cracks in Duval County Public Schools.

New documents showed some allegations weren’t reported to the state in a timely manner. As a result, the former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Principal and Vice Principal are now under investigation.

DCPS documents revealed several students came forward in February of 2023 alleging one of the DA teachers was discussing his sex life with students and asking them about theirs. The teacher also was using Snapchat to communicate with one of his students, according to the documents.

Internal emails we obtained show former DA principal, Tina Wilson, failed to report these allegations.

Action News Jax Meghan Moriarty spoke to that teacher on the phone on Friday. He said everything that was reported was not true, and the school did not try to get his side of the story.

When asked about Snapchat communications, he confirmed that was true, and said if he could go back and do things differently he would. Those communications were not sexual in nature. The teacher’s contract was not renewed with the district. He has never been charged with a crime.

The district has received heavy criticism since last year when former DA music teacher, Jeffrey Clayton, was arrested. It created a domino effect of allegations from students and prompted changes to the district’s policies for reporting and handling misconduct.

DCPS now has additional investigators looking into claims and it is implementing changes to make sure complaints are reported.

Wilson has moved to a new position within the school system.

Former vice principal, Lourdes Gee, resigned for personal reasons, last summer.

