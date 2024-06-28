Former Duval County Public Schools officer sentenced for felony battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Duval County Public Schools Safety Officer Shaun Golphin has been sentenced to 36 months of probation for felony battery.

He pled guilty to felony battery on Thursday as part of a plea deal.

Golphin was originally charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the arrest report, Golphin sexually abused a child between the ages of 12 and 16 in September 2022. The victim told police he touched her and tried to kiss her.

Golphin had been with DCPS as a School Safety Officer since Aug. 9, 2011.

