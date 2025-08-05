Former Duval teachers union executive pleads guilty in fraud investigation

Jacksonville, Fl —

The former executive vice president of the Duval teachers union has pleaded guilty in a fraud investigation. Ruby George is 81, and faces up to 20 years in prison, though it’s not clear how much time she could serve under terms of the plea. George and former president Terri Brady were accused of stealing more than $1.2 million each from the union by selling back time they didn’t accrue. As part of the deal, George agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Brady, the former president, has asked to move her court date to November.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot afternoon with rain and storms developing. Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop between 2 and 3 pm. Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we see daily chances for afternoon storms this week.

TROPICS:

Tropical storm “Dexter” is over the Northwest Atlantic & will not impact any land areas while moving northeast. Low pressure is forecast to develop east and northeast of Jacksonville by Friday then move north/northwest into the Carolina’s over the weekend. It doesn’t appear this will be a strong system but will produce rip currents at the beaches & pockets of heavy rain – especially for the Carolina’s to Virginia.

A tropical wave over the far East Atlantic has long term potential while moving some semblance of west.

THREE BIG THINGS TO KNOW:

We’re hearing from the sister of a 14-year-old boy who’s accused of killing his parents in Middleburg. Ayanna Russell is still coming to terms with the loss of David Lee and Brandi Smith. They were found shot to death early Monday. Their 14-year-old son is charged as a juvenile with two counts of murder, and he’s being held in a juvenile detention center.

A federal judge has ordered officials to produce agreements showing who has legal authority at “Alligator Alcatraz,” the immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades. The order stems from a civil rights lawsuit claiming detainees’ rights are being violated. Officials must provide documents by Thursday. The lawsuit says detainees are being held without charges and are barred from meeting attorneys. Environmental groups have also sued over the facility, arguing the project didn’t follow environmental laws.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says Democratic state lawmakers who fled the state should be punished after refusing to let Republicans vote on a new Congressional map. Meantime, California Democrats are considering new political maps that could slash five Republican-held House seats, while bolstering Democratic incumbents in other battleground districts. The move comes in direct response to efforts by Texas Republicans to redraw House districts in order to strengthen the GOP hold.

