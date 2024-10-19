Former Edgewood Bakery site to become Community First Credit Union

Jacksonville, Fla. — A new business is moving into the old Edgewood Bakery.

Community First Credit Union announced on Oct. 15 that it purchased the vacant retail space at 1012 Edgewood Avenue, and plans to convert it to a branch that will serve its Murray Hill customers.

Action News Jax told you in 2015 when the bakery announced it was closing. It had been in business since 1947.

“The Edgewood Bakery building has been a mainstay in the Murray Hill neighborhood since 1947,” Greg Beere, board president of the Murray Hill Preservation Association, said in a news release. “Something special is happening in Murray Hill and this is just another example of how attractive it is to entrepreneurs, small businesses and others who serve our community. Community First will play a vital role in Murray Hill’s commercial and neighborhood revitalization and quality of life,”

Community First locations feature financial service lobbies, drive-thru teller access and 24-hour ATMs.

“Community First has a long history of serving our members and being strong community partners,” said Sam Inman, president and CEO of Community First. “We intend for this future Murray Hill location to become an asset to the historic Edgewood Avenue Business Corridor retail strip that has been serving the neighborhood for almost 100 years.”

