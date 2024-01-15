Former Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner suing St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — William Lawshe, a former Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer who was arrested and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material in April 2023 is now having his charges exonerated after he was able to prove his innocence.

He is now filing several lawsuits including one against the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax’s law and safety expert Dale Carson says this case is like none other.

Dale Carson says it’s very rare for someone to be exonerated from charges like this because typically government officials do an extensive investigation before charges are put against someone.

William Lawshe was arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s office in April 2023, after a cyber tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

According to documents Action News Jax obtained, the cyber tip showed Lawshe had one image of apparent child pornography, but it was unconfirmed.

According to the lawsuit, that image didn’t contain child sex abuse material. Carson says it’s a reason why Lawshe is suing.

“Many people will be left with the view that he is guilty, even though he has not been convicted. This is the problem with most defendants in cases.”

Lawshe demands judgment for damages, reasonable attorney fees and costs, and a jury trial.

After reviewing these lawsuits, Carson states there’s a very high chance that Lawshe could win his case.

