Former Jacksonville congresswoman Corrine Brown completes restitution for tax crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown no longer owes money to the federal government from her previous criminal conviction.

A legal document shows U.S. Attorney’s office has released a $62,000 dollar lien after she paid the ordered restitution in full to the IRS.

Brown was first indicted on federal fraud charges in 2016 after serving as a democratic representative in the Jacksonville area for more than 20 years.

Court documents accused Brown of siphoning money from her One Door for Education Foundation for personal use. Prosecutors said the fraud included using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the foundation to pay for lavish parties, trips, and shopping excursions.

She was convicted by a jury in 2017, but had the decision thrown out in 2021 by a federal appeals court.

She then pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing the IRS in 2022, for which she was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay restitution.

Below is a 2022 statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office describing her crime:

“According to the plea agreement, between October 15, 2009, and October 15, 2015, Brown caused her certified public accountant to file individual income tax returns for tax years 2008 through 2014 that did not include income associated with cash deposits into her bank accounts. During the same period, Brown also over-reported her charitable giving by inflating total gifts to charitable organizations and non-profit entities. Brown signed each referenced tax return under penalty of perjury, knowing that each one contained false information. In addition, Brown caused two Jacksonville non-profit entities to create letters that did not accurately reflect her donations so that Brown could use those letters during an IRS audit.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.