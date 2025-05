WASHINGTON D.C. — Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown is out as the Vice Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, according to Reuters.

Brown was appointed by former President Joe Biden in December after joining the board in March 2024. Brown was the mayor of Jacksonville from 2011 to 2015 where he was the city’s first African-American mayor.

WOKV has reached out to the NTSB and Brown for a comment and have not heard back.

