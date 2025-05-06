Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown out as vice chair of National Transportation Safety Board

WASHINGTON — A former Jacksonville mayor has been removed from his position at the National Transportation and Safety Board, Reuters is reporting.

Alvin Brown was designated as vice chair by former President Joe Biden last year.

Brown was Jacksonville’s first Black mayor, serving from 2011 to 2015.

President Donald Trump’s administration has not said why Brown was removed and Brown has not commented on his departure.

