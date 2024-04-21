Local

Former Jacksonville officer accused of sexual activity with teen now facing federal charge

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Josue Garriga III during his March appearance before a Clay County judge.

Josue Garriga III Josue Garriga III during his March appearance before a Clay County judge.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville police officer is now facing a federal charge for sexual activity with a 17-year-old.

Action News Jax told you in March when Josue Garriga III was arrested in Clay County on five felony counts, including sexual activity with a minor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Friday, he appeared in federal court on a charge of using a cell phone or computer to coerce a minor for sexual activity.

The criminal complaint against Garriga details his WhatsApp messages to the victim, whom he met at church in September. According to the complaint, the victim told authorities Garriga knew she was a minor.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Garriga went to the victim’s house late at night on several occasions and visited her at a coffee shop on March 6, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

While in his vehicle outside the coffee shop, Garriga allegedly grabbed the child’s hand, put her hand down his pants, and requested the child perform oral sex on him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

When the child refused, authorities say Garriga asked the child to kiss his private area and would not let the child leave until the child did so.

Garriga has resigned from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!