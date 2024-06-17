Local

Former Jacksonville police officer sentenced to 60 days in jail for sending info to ‘criminals’

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A former officer who was giving information to “criminals,” according to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail.

Christopher Barr was adjudicated guilty and after his jail term, he must serve two years probation and perform 150 hours of community service.

Barr was arrested in January for using protected databases to access and disseminate law enforcement information to unauthorized individuals, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports.

Police say he was texting in a group chat with people wanted in a criminal investigation.

Barr was an officer for 4 years and upon his arrest he resigned.

