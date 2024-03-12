Former Jaguars employee who stole $22 million to be sentenced today

Jacksonville, Fla. — Amit Patel will find out today how he will be punished for stealing millions of dollars from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Jacksonville.

Patel has pleaded guilty to theft charges.

Documents obtained by Action News Jax show he gambled with most of the money.

The rest was spent on funding a lavish lifestyle that included pricey jewelry and private jets.

