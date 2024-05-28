Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker accused of sexual assault in newly filed civil suit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus has been accused of sexually assaulting two flight attendants working on a team flight to London last year.

Both McManus and the Jaguars are named as defendants in the civil suit filed in Duval County Friday night.

According to ESPN, the two women named Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in the suit alleged McManus attempted to kiss one of them while on a team charter flight to London.

Both women claim McManus “grinded up” on them and offered other flight attendants $100 bills to drink and dance inappropriately for him.

ESPN also reports the suit alleges the Jaguars committed gross negligence by failing to properly train McManus about inappropriate sexual contact with flight staff.

The women are seeking more than $1 million according to ESPN and they’re also demanding a jury trial.

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said because the suit is filed in civil court, the burden of proof is much lower than it would be for an alleged criminal violation.

“You’re going to have a great deal of negotiation between the sides going on here, and ultimately it’s likely they’ll reach some settlement,” said Carson.

McManus signed with the Jaguars in May of 2023 and played for the team for one season.

This March he signed with the Washington Commanders.

Action News Jax reached out to McManus’ agent, his current team the Washington Commanders and the Jaguars for comment.

“We’re aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims. As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class,” said a spokesperson for the Jaguars in an emailed statement.

A Commanders spokesperson said the team was notified about the lawsuit Monday and added, “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

We’re still waiting to hear back from McManus’ agent.

Carson noted even if the allegations aren’t ultimately proven to be true, the mere filing of the suit stands to damage McManus’ career.

“Clearly an allegation of this nature can have an impact on a career and the result may be disastrous for him,” said Carson.

Carson said he anticipates this suit could spend years in court before either a settlement or verdict is reached.

“But when we think about something like this, you know, simply making the claim, even if it’s proven unfounded, is often sufficient to cause a great deal of controversy, as it is right now,” said Carson.

Because of the holiday weekend, a copy of the lawsuit was not yet available on the Duval County Clerk of Courts website Monday.

Action News Jax is working to obtain a copy of the lawsuit and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

