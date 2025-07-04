Former Jaguars player arrested again, accused of assault with a deadly weapon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jaguars linebacker is back in jail just one year after finishing probation in Jacksonville.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office logs, 34-year-old Telvin Smith was booked into the Duval County Jail at 5:35 A.M. on July 4.

He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a 3rd-degree felony. He was scheduled for a First Appearance at 1 pm on Friday.

Action News Jax is working to learn what led up to his arrest.

Action News Jax told you in April 2020 when Smith was charged with unlawful sexual activity with minors. Court documents alleged that Smith had sex with a teenager on multiple occasions in 2019, for which he offered her money.

Smith ended his time with the Jaguars that same year.

In 2021, he pleaded no contest to child abuse and was sentenced to three years of probation.

