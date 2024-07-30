Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn sentenced to 4 years in prison on conspiracy, wire fraud charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former CEO of JEA has been sentenced by a federal judge to four years in prison.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Aaron Zahn’s attorneys pushed back on a potential multi-year sentence, pointing to Zahn’s PTSD diagnosis.

Action News Jax was in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon as the defense has called witnesses.

The first was Zahn’s father-in-law, who said Zahn displayed the “highest form of integrity” throughout his marriage and nothing from the trial changed his mind.

A jury found Zahn guilty in March of conspiracy and wire fraud. Zahn was sentenced to four years on each count, and the sentences will run concurrently.

Prosecutors say he tried to make millions off selling the utility in 2019.

The defense had at least six witnesses to call, and then prosecutors did the same, including a statement from JEA, which read:

“Today’s sentencing closes a painful chapter for our employees and the community we serve. We are thankful for the members of law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal justice system for all of their hard work.

“The actions of a former executive do not reflect the core values of our 2,200-plus dedicated employees, who remain focused on improving lives and building community with the goal of being the best utility in the nation. JEA is proud to remain Jacksonville’s municipally-owned utility.”

Zahn will also serve one year of supervised release after prison. He must voluntarily surrender and if he is going to appeal, he must do so within 14 days.

