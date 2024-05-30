Former Mayport commander sentenced for child sexual abuse material, holding classified information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Mayport Naval commander who pleaded guilty in December for charges connected to child sexual abuse material and unlawfully possessing classified defense information was sentenced to federal prison.

Gregory Edward McLean will spend 13 years and 4 months behind bars for distributing child sexual abuse material and 10 years for unlawfully retaining classified national defense information. The Department of Justice said the sentences are to be served concurrently.

Action News Jax told you that the investigation into McLean began when Rhode Island State Police got a tip “that a user of a particular messaging application had shared videos depicting the sexual abuse of young children,” a DOJ release said.

McLean was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy and Executive Officer of a ship stationed at Naval Station Mayport when he was identified in the investigation.

After the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) found additional information about McLean distributing child sexual abuse material, agents executed a search warrant of his home. They seized several devices with files that depicted the sexual abuse of minors.

A flash drive recovered from McLean’s home also contained around 150 documents of national defense information listed at the “Secret level” and 50 documents at the “Confidential level.”

In a newly released statement, the DOJ said court documents identify two documents McLean unlawfully retained which contained national defense information related to foreign governments and their combat aircraft and naval capabilities.

“Disclosure of this information could reasonably be expected to cause damage and, in some instances, serious damage to the national security of the United States,” the DOJ said.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg issued the following statement:

“Protecting our children from abuse and safeguarding our national security interests are of paramount importance to my office. The cooperation and diligent investigation by our law enforcement partners in this case ensured that both of those priorities were upheld through the successful federal prosecution of this case.”

The Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division, Coult Markovsky issued the following statement concerning the possession of classified documents:

“Gregory McLean’s retention of classified national defense information documents in an unauthorized location posed a significant risk to our country and military. Let this sentence serve as a pledge to all Americans that the FBI and our partners will doggedly pursue those who exploit their position of trust and risk our national security. In addition, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to identify and hold those accountable who also pose a danger to the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Special Agent in Charge Barbara Jackson, NCIS Southeast Field Office issued the following statement about McLean’s sentencing:

“The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is dedicated to combatting the exploitation of the vulnerable members of our community and protecting the integrity of classified national security information. This sentencing serves as an example that such behavior will not be tolerated within the Navy ranks.”

