BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge Wednesday sentenced a former Paxon School for Advanced Studies basketball star for his role in a sports-betting scheme while playing at the University of Buffalo in 2024.

Isaiah Adams, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to bribery in sporting contests and aiding and abetting, received a sentence from a federal judge of six mnths in prison, according to CBS affiliate WIVB of Buffalo.

Adams also was sentenced to 15 months of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $17,500 for his role in a sports-betting scheme that involved more than two dozen former players from 17 universities.

Adams starred at Paxon before graduating in 2020. MaxPreps listed him as a 6-foot-6 guard/forward who averaged 23.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game as a senior. He was named Florida Mr. Basketball in 2020, making him one of the area’s top high-school players.

According to WIVB, Adams was a senior at University of Buffalo in 2024 when prosecutors said a group of five “fixers” recruited him and two other Bulls players to participate in a point-shaving scheme.

According to prosecutors, Adams and his two former teammates agreed to manipulate three NCAA games by intentionally underperforming to ensure Buffalo failed to cover the first-half point spread.

In exchange, they received cash bribes from the fixers who orchestrated the scheme, according to the indictment.

The Buffalo TV station reported that Todd Fiore, Adams’ attorney, argued in a sentencing memorandum that his client had never been in “any sort of trouble” and played a relatively minor role in the scheme, a characterization prosecutors disputed.

Fiore said Adams, 24, grew up in poverty in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by neighborhood violence.

After Adams’ father stopped paying child support, Adams, his mother, and his sister spent 16 months living in a transitional shelter when he was 7 years old. Fiore said Adams escaped the violence around him through basketball, WIVB reported.

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