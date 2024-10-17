Local

Former President Jimmy Carter casts vote in 2024 election

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jimmy Carter 100th Birthday FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter greets attendees as he departs the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter voted on Wednesday.

The Carter Center confirmed to Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV that the former president filled out his ballot.

Carter’s ballot was dropped off at a dropbox at the Sumter County Courthouse near his hometown of Plains, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In August, Carter’s family said he was looking forward to voting for Vice President Kamala Harris.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Carter celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this month. He is the oldest living president, past or present.

Early voting began Tuesday in Georgia and the state is reporting a record turnout.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!