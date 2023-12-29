Former restaurant to be used for new beach walkover, expanded parking at Crescent Beach Park

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County said it’s moving forward with plans to provide a wheelchair accessible beach walkover and additional parking at Crescent Beach Park.

The estimated $1 million project will use space that the former South Beach Grill restaurant once occupied. The county purchased the South Beach Grill location at 45 Cubbedge Road, for $2 million back in June 2022.

“Part of the comprehensive plan, and one of our main goals, is to try to provide public beach access – this meets that goal,” Nathan Otter, Parks and Recreation Natural Resources Superintendent, said. “Another really important amenity that’s going to be coming here is an additional boardwalk. It’ll be the first boardwalk that St. Johns County owns and maintains that will be fully ADA-accessible, another thing that we’re extremely proud of.”

St. Johns County said that demolition of the site is currently ongoing. The project budget is $995,000 from the Fiscal Year 2024 Budgets. This includes $145,000 for demolition and design and $850,000 for construction.

Crescent Beach Park is located at 6930 A1A S. in St. Augustine.

The county released this video describing the new project.

