Foul play suspected after person found dead in Jacksonville’s Hogan’s Creek neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was found dead inside of a home on the 800 block of W. 18th Street after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported altercation Friday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. and were informed that a possible death had occurred, with the suspect believed to be inside the residence, police said at a news conference. JSO’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiator teams were deployed to secure the area.

After the SWAT team cleared the home, the victim was found deceased inside, police said. No other people were in the home, police said.

The name, gender, or nature of injuries of the adult victim were not given.

Police said they are interviewing several people who are cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously through CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS.

