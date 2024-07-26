Local

Founder of the Pulse Christian Youth Center is June’s Doing Good in Your Neighborhood honoree

Pulse Christian Youth Center founder Ed Wolanski (third from right) is the Doing Good in Your Neighborhood honoree for the month of June.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations to Ed Wolanski, who was selected as the “Doing Good in Your Neighborhood” honoree for the month of June.

Wolanski created the Pulse Christian Youth Center, which teaches kids about carpentry, mechanics, construction, and more.

He was presented with a $500 check from First Coast YMCA.

