Four charged after drug bust on Old Kings Road, nearly 35 grams of fentanyl seized: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people are arrested and facing charges after a major drug bust on Old Kings Road in Bitlmore, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, detectives noticed illegal activity near a Biltmore warehouse off Old Kings Road and found that criminals were using it to sell drugs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives found guns inside the building during the investigation.

After detectives received a search warrant, JSO’s SWAT Team served it on August 1, says JSO.

The SWAT team found the following:

34.7 grams of Fentanyl (17K+ potentially fatal doses)

7.2 grams of Flakka

2.9 grams of Crack Cocaine

1.6 grams of Ecstasy

2.7 grams of Marijuana

2 firearms (1 AK-47-style rifle, 1 handgun)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The four individuals who are charged in this case are 37-year-old La’Kenya Leavell, 34-year-old Comfort Harris, 36-year-old Dushawn Powell, and 35-year-old Todd Thornton.

JSO encourages anyone who suspects suspicious activity to call 904-630-0500.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]