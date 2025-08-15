Local

Four charged after drug bust on Old Kings Road, nearly 35 grams of fentanyl seized: JSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JSO drug bust on Old Kings Road. Four people were arrested and charged after a drug bust on Old Kings Road in Biltmore.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people are arrested and facing charges after a major drug bust on Old Kings Road in Bitlmore, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, detectives noticed illegal activity near a Biltmore warehouse off Old Kings Road and found that criminals were using it to sell drugs.

Detectives found guns inside the building during the investigation.

After detectives received a search warrant, JSO’s SWAT Team served it on August 1, says JSO.

The SWAT team found the following:

  • 34.7 grams of Fentanyl (17K+ potentially fatal doses)
  • 7.2 grams of Flakka
  • 2.9 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 1.6 grams of Ecstasy
  • 2.7 grams of Marijuana
  • 2 firearms (1 AK-47-style rifle, 1 handgun)

The four individuals who are charged in this case are 37-year-old La’Kenya Leavell, 34-year-old Comfort Harris, 36-year-old Dushawn Powell, and 35-year-old Todd Thornton.

JSO encourages anyone who suspects suspicious activity to call 904-630-0500.

