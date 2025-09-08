Four hospitalized in house fire in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were taken to the hospital Friday morning in a house fire in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said they responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Sherrington Street at about 7:52 a.m.

The patients include two adults and two children, according to JFRD. One adult and one child were listed in serious condition and the other adult and child were listed in stable condition, JFRD said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

