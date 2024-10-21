Four killed in Sapelo Island dock collapse lived in Jacksonville

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. — The collapse of this dock gangway on Sapelo Island, Georgia is sending shockwaves through the Southeastern United States, especially here in Jacksonville.

Action News Jax has confirmed four Jacksonville residents were among those killed in Saturday’s deadly dock collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island.

All seven victims were either in their 70s or 90s.

Victims Jacqueline Crews Carter, Cynthia Gibbs, Carlotta McIntosh, and Isaiah Thomas were all Jacksonville residents who were visiting the island for an annual gathering honoring the Gualla-Geechee community, which is a unique culture of Black slave descendants.

“Heartbreakingly, these celebrations ended in a tragedy,” said Commissioner Walter Rabon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources during a Sunday press conference.

Rabon noted the Georgia Department of Natural Resources investigation into the collapse is still in its early stages.

He said 40 people were reportedly on the gangway preparing to board a ferry when it collapsed.

Rabon also said he’s not aware of what the weight limit was, but added the gangway “should have held that capacity”.

“The initial findings of our investigation at this point show a catastrophic failure of the gangway,” said Rabon.

State leaders were also in attendance Sunday, including Sapelo Island’s state representative Buddy Deloach (R-Townsend) and Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R-Newington) expressed their condolences.

Joining them was State Representative Al Williams (D-Midway), who previously represented Sapelo Island.

Williams expressed his sympathies to the loved ones of the victims and vowed the community would recover from this tragedy.

“These are people of great faith and through that faith, it will bring us through,” said Williams.

Georgia officials said three victims remained hospitalized as of Sunday morning.

It’s not clear whether any of those victims also have ties to Northeast Florida.

