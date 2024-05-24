Four Seasons gets city approval for construction in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After years of discussion, plans are moving along with the new Four Seasons Hotel at the downtown shipyards near EverBank Stadium.

The city approved a construction permit on Wed., May 22.

It’s expected to cost more than $215 million. The hotel is across from Daily’s Place on East Bay Street.

Action News Jax told you in July of last year when the Four Seasons confirmed plans to build the new hotel and private homes on Jacksonville’s Northbank.

The plan includes 170 rooms and suites, 26 private residences, dining, lounges, and a rooftop bar.

