FPL Volunteers revitalize home through Power to Care program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Volunteers from Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) lent a helping hand to the St. Johns Housing Partnership as part of the Power to Care program, which aims to support local communities across the state.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During a week of service projects, more than 15 FPL volunteers dedicated their time to giving back to their community.

Their efforts focused on providing some much-needed TLC to a St. Augustine senior resident named Dorothy, who is a low-income recipient of the St. Johns Housing Partnership. The volunteers spent the morning painting the exterior of Dorothy’s home and also assisted with landscaping efforts.

The St. Johns Housing Partnership, committed to promoting safe, decent, and affordable housing in North Florida, was grateful for the support provided by the FPL volunteers.

Reflecting on the impact of the project, one volunteer shared, “It couldn’t happen to a better person. She is a first lady, she has raised her sons up to be men of God, and blessings should always come to people that bless others.”

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Power to Care program exemplifies FPL’s dedication to empowering communities and making Florida an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.