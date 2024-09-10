Francine strengthens into a hurricane ahead of forecasted Wednesday landfall near Louisiana coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Francine was upgraded to a hurricane on Tuesday night.
The system became a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning.
Francine is expected to intensify into a hurricane before reaching Louisiana’s coastline by Wednesday.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says about the storm:
- Francine becomes the 6th named storm of the 2024 season.
- Forecast to become the 4th hurricane of the 2024 season.
- Forecast to make landfall as a hurricane along the Louisiana coastline Wednesday.
- The average date for the 4th hurricane of the season is September 16.
- This is the first time we’ve had a named storm in the “Atlantic” basin since August 20 (Ernesto).
- No local impacts from Francine.
